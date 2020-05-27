Ashdown native given once in a lifetime wedding in New York

New York, NY. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 canceled Amanda Stuart’s wedding plans, but earlier this month she was given a once in a lifetime opportunity to get married in Times Square.

“Literally it started as a joke on the bus between me and a few of the other nurses.”

Those same nurses stood by her side during her wedding.

“Getting to stand in the middle of Grand Central Station and there was nobody else there. I don’t think that’s ever been done before and there’s never been someone married in Times Square where we got married.”

The couple received special permission from the New York Police Department.

“I could not have even planned that wedding if I tried and it was a dream come true.”

Everything was donated from the cake to the flowers. Meagan Rachman was the photographer and Blake Jamieson was the videographer. They both captured some unforgettable moments, but the icing on the cake was Stuart’s family actually being there for the wedding.

“There was nothing more I could have asked for.”

The travel nurse has been in New York working at the hospital in Coney Island for more than 40 days.

“Get up at five o’clock in the morning. Get on the bus at six. Take a hour bus ride here and we work our 13 hour shift and get off the bus and go back.”

She answered the call to help in the epicenter of the pandemic and traveled from Texas leaving her then fiancée and their three children behind.

“It’s always been an innate desire in me to be able to be a part of helping others.”

The favor was returned by strangers who wanted to ensure this bride had a perfect wedding day despite the circumstances.

Stuart wanted to thank her Ashdown church family and her friends and family in Texarkana and surrounding areas for their cards and care packages. She says they have helped her through some difficult times in New York.