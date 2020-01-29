Ashdown students turn school project into online clothing store

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junior high school students in Ashdown have turned a school project into an online clothing store.

A class called “EAST” (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) requires students to come up with a project that will better serve the school and community.

The students pitched the idea of “Addie’s Closet” which is an online clothing store for students to get gently used but fashionable clothes and accessories. To kick it off, Mrs. Pennington, the EAST teacher sent out a mass text to the Ashdown community asking for donations.

“Donations were overwhelming. One truck pulled up one day and it literally had 40 trash bags of clothes.”

Clothes that aren’t age-appropriate for junior high school students are donated to local shelters.

Addie’s Closet has everything from clothes and shoes to personal hygiene products for boys and girls. Each student can complete the online form and select up to three items at a time. The website is only available on school computers for safety.

“Like on the website everything’s confidential. Kevin- he gets it. It comes to him. And he sends like – we pack it up. Take it to the office. They call the student up there and they come to get it. Like in gift bags,” said Makayla Lawson, Addie’s Closet Leader.

The goal of Addie’s Closet is to make “stylish” clothes available for everyone at no cost. Nearly 100 students have ordered from Addie’s closet so far.

“Kids don’t have the greatest self-esteem as Bella said and we just wanna make it to where kids feel better about themselves and they aren’t afraid to show who they are and let their star shine,” said Ryell Youngebllod, Addie’s Closet Advertiser.

Students in the EAST class will represent Addie’s Closet at a competition in March of 2020.

