ATM dispenses cupcakes instead of cash

This ATM in Orlando doesn’t dispense cash. Instead, it dishes out cupcakes. The machine isn’t at a bank. It’s at Sprinkles Cupcakes at Disney Springs. According to their website, the premium cupcake store opened its first cupcake ATM in California in 2012. Since then, they’ve added ATMs across the country. The machine spits out the cupcakes 24/7. So if you need a red velvet cupcake at 2 AM, you can! Employees load the machine with a fresh batch of the treats, and a robotic arm behind the screen delivers them to the customers.