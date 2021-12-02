Auction Against AIDS to benefit The Philadelphia Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Philadelphia Center presents the 31st anniversary of the Auction Against AIDS on Saturday December 11, 2021. It takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino, 315 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport.

This year’s theme is ‘Not So Silent Nashville Night.’ Enjoy silent and live auctions, food, drinks and live entertainment. NBC 6’s Dan and Jacque Jovic will serve as emcees.

This major fundraiser helps The Philadelphia Center to fulfill its mission of empowering those living with HIV, eliminating new HIV transmissions, and enhancing community wellness.

Click here to learn more about the center, the event and to purchase tickets.