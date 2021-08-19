Auditions in Marshall, TX for M. Night Shyamalan movie

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – How would you like to star in the next project of acclaimed Hollywood producer M. Night Shyamalan? He has a long list of credits including ‘Sixth Sense’, ‘Signs’, ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Old.’ His next movie will begin filming in the Caddo Lake area in October.

Casting directors are hosting an open audition at the Marshall Public Library on Saturday, August 28th. The library is located at 300 S. Alamo Boulevard in Marshall. You will get paid if you’re cast and no acting experience is necessary.

Click here to find out more about the production and to reserve your audition slot.