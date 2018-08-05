Austin gathering aims to redefine conservatism in age of Trump

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A gathering in Austin is bringing together conservatives who may not be on board with many of the policies from the White House.

The Resurgent Gathering is a meeting of conservatives who do not shy away from criticizing President Donald Trump.

It’s led by conservative blogger and radio host Erick Erickson. He promotes a style of conservatism where people praise the president when he upholds traditional conservative ideals, and criticize him when he does not.

“I think if conservatives don’t hold their own side accountable, voters are going to,” Erickson explained. “So we might as well speak up and say we can do better.”

That can be a tough position. Erickson faced death threats when he announced his opposition to Trump in the 2016 presidential race.

Now, however, Erickson says he’s trying to bring people together.

“How do conservatives exist in the Republican Party that is not necessarily conservative?” Erickson asked the audience. He said he’s looking for ways to advance an agenda that lowers the cost of doing business and increases individual liberty.

“The government that does the least in Washington is the best government, and the best government is the government that is local and close to home,” Erickson said.