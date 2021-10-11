“Back the Badge” honors local police and first responders

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement and first responders are recognized for their work on Monday.

Ranchland Uniforms hosted their fifth annual “Back the Badge.” Police, state troopers, and members of law enforcement agencies from across the ArkLaTex were honored for their service,

The owner of Ranchland Uniforms, Mark Wilburn, explains why he hosts the event.

“Crime is real. To have these people who are committed to trying to protect us. Trying to keep us safe. Doing their jobs with all their heart, all their ability,” Wilburn said.

After a prayer, food was served that was donated by local businesses.