Back-to-school uniform drive through City of Shreveport and local businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KKMSS) – The City of Shreveport is helping kids go back to school.

Mayor Adrian Perkins announced a partnership with local businesses for a back-to-school giveaway.

Caddo Parish schools will receive vouchers for 250 students so they can get new uniforms for school.

Furniture Express and Dollar Mania are partners for the fourth year, and say it’s fun watching the kids get fresh-looks before school starts.

“It’s the best feeling in the world seeing kids come to the store and getting their brand new uniforms. They come in there and give us the voucher and go the fitting room. Once they get their uniforms it’s priceless,” said Jay Musa, Furniture Express and Dollar Mania.

Parents will be contacted by the district to pick up the vouchers.