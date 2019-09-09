BAFB airman arrested on child pornography charges

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An airman at Barksdale Air Force Base has been arrested for suspicion of possessing child pornography.

USAF Staff Sgt. Grant Whipple was arrested Sept. 5 in Bossier City, La. for suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Base officials are fully cooperating with local law enforcement on this case. The case is currently under investigation. No further information is releasable at this time.

For more information, call the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 318-456-1015 or email 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.

