Baking with Biskie: Crockpot Carne Asada

LOVING LIVING LOCAL- Today, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen with a delicious crockpot carne asada.

If you are looking for something new for your crockpot, this is a winner!

Crockpot Carne Asada

  • 2 pound Flank Steak
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 14 ounce can diced tomatoes fire roasted
  • 1 can diced green chilies
  • 1/2 yellow onion diced
  • Juice of 1 lime

Instructions:

  • Combine dry spices in a medium bowl and mix together and then rub them on the flank steak.
  • Put diced tomatoes in the bottom of the crop pot followed by the green chiles, diced onion and the lime juice. Place the steak on top
  • Cook on low heat for 7 hours. Once done use two forks to shred the meat and mix the ingredients. Leave crockpot on warm until serving.

