Baking with Biskie: Crockpot Carne Asada

LOVING LIVING LOCAL- Today, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen with a delicious crockpot carne asada.
If you are looking for something new for your crockpot, this is a winner!
Crockpot Carne Asada
- 2 pound Flank Steak
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 14 ounce can diced tomatoes fire roasted
- 1 can diced green chilies
- 1/2 yellow onion diced
- Juice of 1 lime
Instructions:
- Combine dry spices in a medium bowl and mix together and then rub them on the flank steak.
- Put diced tomatoes in the bottom of the crop pot followed by the green chiles, diced onion and the lime juice. Place the steak on top
- Cook on low heat for 7 hours. Once done use two forks to shred the meat and mix the ingredients. Leave crockpot on warm until serving.