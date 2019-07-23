Ballot order decided for 10 proposed amendments to Texas constitution

Texas’ Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza draws the ballot measures on July 23, 2019, for the ten constitutional amendments on the Nov. 5 ballot in Texas. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — We now know the order in which Texas voters will see the state’s 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

These changes range from flood infrastructure funding to more money for state cancer research projects to deciding whether to prohibit a state income tax.

Texas’ Deputy Secretary of State, Joe Esparza, drew the ballot initiatives out of a hat Tuesday afternoon.

“It is a simple process and unfortunately not all functions of government can be boiled down to pulling numbers out of a hat,” Esparza said Tuesday after the drawing.

“I want to impress upon everyone the importance of this election come Nov. 5 that Texans do have the ability to impact the way we function as a state,” Esparza continued. “It’s very important, so we encourage all eligible Texans to register to vote.”

Proposition 1 would loosen restrictions for municipal judges.

Proposition 2 is a proposal to establish the Economically Distressed Areas Program, which according to a state analysis, provides financial assistance for projects to develop water and wastewater services in economically distressed areas where those services or facilities don’t meet minimum state standards.

Proposition 3 would create a temporary property tax exemption for certain political subdivisions for property owners in areas declared by the governor as disaster areas.

Proposition 4 would prohibit the imposition of an individual income tax.

Proposition 5 would allocate 100% of the state’s sporting goods sales tax to state parks.

Proposition 6 would allow the state to increase the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas by $3 billion.

Proposition 7 would double the funding the land board can transfer from the permanent fund to the available school fund each year.

Proposition 8 would create a flood infrastructure fund to allow the Texas Water Development Board to pay for drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.

Proposition 9 would allow the state to exempt precious metals held in a depository from being taxed as property.

Proposition 10 would make it easier for law enforcement animals to be transferred to their handlers after the animals retire.

All of these ideas received support from at least two-thirds of each chamber in the Texas legislature.

Election Day is Nov. 5. The last day to register is Oct. 7. Early voting runs from Oct. 21-Nov. 1. For more voting information, visit VoteTexas.Gov or the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

For more information on the ballot measures, click here.