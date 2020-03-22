Bayer Louisiana contractor dies from battle with COVID-19; company releases statement

LULING, La. (KLFY) – A contractor employed by Bayer Luling who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week has died, according to Bayer representatives.

The contractor did work at the company’s main plant facility in Luling.

The company noted his last work day at the site was March 5, and that at the time he was not demonstrating symptoms of COVID-19.

Bayer released the following statement regarding the employee:

“Bayer’s first priority is the health and well being of our employees, contractors, customers and communities where we live and work. We were saddened to learn of the death of a contractor working at our Luling, La., site. On Thursday, we were informed this individual tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Our thoughts and prayers go out to this individual’s family and loved ones.

Given the widespread nature of this pandemic, we have been preparing for this possibility for some time. As a result, our facility is fully prepared and has been taking the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our team and the community.

Health experts are on site contacting those with whom this person came into contact and identifying next steps to keep them and others safe. The contractor was last on our facility on Thursday, March 5, when he left the site after completing his work-week duties. At that time, he did not exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The Luling facility, like all Bayer facilities, has been taking enhanced cleaning measures for some time. These include disinfecting common areas, limiting visitors, asking employees who can work at home to do so, while adopting other measures. This will continue for the foreseeable future, and we aim to continuously improve upon these measures as we work to maintain operations and protect the safety and well being of our teams.”