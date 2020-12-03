Being prepared for disaster is a new degree program at LSUS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new opportunity in education and the job market will be offered at LSU Shreveport with a degree program that will have some preparing for a disaster.

The Masters in Non-Profit Administration has a new concentration called Disaster Planning and Preparedness. The coordinator said it’s a fitting qualification for a growing job market as extreme weather and natural disasters will continue to get worse for a generation to come. With Louisiana often facing down first impact.

“We have a growing amount of natural disasters over the past 20 years. We’ve seen an influx of different things happening in our country. Especially here in Louisiana with Hurricane Katrina, these are things that non-profits are having to deal with more often,” said Stacey Hargis, interim program coordinator.

The program will allow students to work in emergency management positions. Along with any non-profit or business hit with a disaster. Graduates will have the skill set to navigate through various state and government policies to help their employer recover. Plus learn about the history of natural disasters and best practices.

“Students are going to focus on primarily different policies and procedures that they need to be aware of for their area. Since it’s a %100 online degree we do have students from all over the country. So they’ll be receiving assignments to focus on research in their area,” Hargis said.

So if you have an interest in being prepared for disaster this course may be for you. It begins in the Fall and can take one to two years to complete. The program is only at LSU Shreveport and not offered anywhere else in the state.