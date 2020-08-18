Benton Elementary holds back-to-school dress rehearsal for staff with new COVID procedures

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Bossier Parish head back to school this week, and teachers are getting ready to welcome kids amid the pandemic.

Benton Elementary held a dress rehearsal Monday to practice some of the new changes put in place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. School administrators admit it will be a year unlike any other.

“We’ll be telling our grandchildren about it, and our students will be telling their grandchildren about it,” said Principal Kim Hawkins. “And it’s something that’s exciting and we’re ready. Our teachers have missed these kids.”

Community volunteers were assigned a classroom and whether they arrived to school by bus or car, so staff could walk through some of the most high-traffic times for students. Those include student arrival in the morning, lunch time and dismissal in the afternoon.

One teacher says getting all students up to speed academically will be their biggest challenge.

“They’ve been out for five months,” said Tamara Harville, second grade teacher. “It’s different than a summer vacation, it’s much different than that. So, just finding the kids where they’re at and meeting their needs for where they are.”

Hawkins said the run-through went smoothly, overall. She said they’ve identified some potential traffic bottlenecks that need to be addressed to ensure plenty of social distancing, and she plans to meet with the administration team to brainstorm any other ways to improve.

Staff members said the practice run was meant to show parents their students’ safety is their number one priority.

The first day of school in Bossier Parish is Thursday, August 20.

