Benton Fire Chief: No outdoor burning in Bossier Parish

Due to the recent dry weather, the Bossier Parish Fire Chiefs have enacted a burn ban for the entire parish.

“This is very dangerous,” Benton Fire Chief J.T. Wallace said, “and until there is significant rainfall, it’s going to remain dangerous.”

The burn ban was put into effect Saturday evening after a brush fire destroyed nearly 60 acres of land in the parish near the Arkansas state line.

Wallace says once a fire gets started, it could be too late.

“Within seconds you can have the fire spread from vegetation to vegetation until it’s got a building involved,” Wallace said.

The burn ban will remain in place until the area receives adequate rainfall to relieve the dry conditions.