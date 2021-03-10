Benton High School student brings an unique attentiveness to the classroom

BENTON, La. (KMSS) – Starting high school can be tough, but one local student is proving she has what it takes and more. Her teachers describe her a rare type. We introduce you to this week’s Standout Student.

Simya Winn just started ninth grade at Benton High school in Bossier Parish.

“School is crazy. It’s my first year in high school and I’m pretty young so it’s a big adjustment, but it’s been easier when you have friendly people around you and a nice environment,” Winn said.

She said she loves to learn.

“I’m the one kid who probably does homework over the summer break,” Winn said.

She’s on student council, pep squad, and looks to join dance line. Her favorite subject is Math because she say it makes her think critically about the world around her.

“As a student, she does her work with a thoroughness that is rare with children in this day and age. She really care. She’s looking for her future,” Mrs. Harper said.

Simya said Mrs. Harper is like a role model to her, because her class is tough, but she’s motivating. Simya is also a role model of her own because she has younger siblings she looks out for.

“I feel like if I make the wrong decision then they’re going to make the wrong decision which I don’t want. But it also feels good because it lets me know I’m doing right so maybe they’ll want to be like me and do right,” Simya said.

Like Mrs. Harpers said, Simya is looking toward her future and is excited to go to college, hopefully to a HBCU.

“I think I want to major in Criminal Justice,” Winn said.

Her thoroughness in the classroom and good attitude makes her standout.

“If anybody deserves it. Simya deserves it. I love this kid! She will be phenomenal woman for others to look up to,” Mrs. Harper said.

If you have a student you would like to nominate, just let us know.