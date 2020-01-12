Benton Middle School has extreme storm damage

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Benton Middle School had extensive damage from the storms that hit early Saturday morning.

The community along with state leaders toured the campus to see the damage first-hand.

The strong winds knocked the roof away and caused debris to scatter across the hallway. Teachers said they’re at least glad the storm hit when no one was on campus.

“It took the roof off and that is so scary. I think we are truly blessed that we were not here,” said Lisa Thompson, 6th grade teacher Benton Middle School.

Maintenance crews spent the day assessing the damage and cleaning up before students and staff can return. Elected state leaders also visited the damaged building.

“This one hits home really closely for me. I have an eight grader here. My son Jack attends and he was up early this morning texting with his friends. They can’t believe it,” said (Rep. Mike Johnson, (R) Louisiana.

They say many from the community came out during the morning to see what they could do.

“There were hundreds of people saying what can I do to help?” Thompson said.

They said the best way to contribute is by helping teachers replace classroom materials that were lost. Which they’ve spent a lot of money by accumulating over the years as teachers. You can make a check payable to Benton Middle School and dropped it off at first National Bank of Benton.

Classes will be cancelled on Monday at Benton Middle School and set to resume on Tuesday.