Benton Middle School storm damage repairs soon underway

BENTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) – An emergency declaration is declared for Benton Middle School, after being damaged by storms last month.

The Bossier Parish School Board is now accepting bids from contractors to make those emergency storm repairs. The cost is around $1.3 million.

The repairs will be made to the school’s A-wing and a part of the roof in the school’s common area.

“But everybody has been so helpful, they just pulled together and I think it’s made them even stronger there at Benton Middle School, not to mention knowing that the community supports them as they do. You know if there is ever a silver lining, you know in a disaster like this, then that certainly is it,” said Sonja Bailes, spokesperson for Bossier Parish Schools.

Construction will begin in March and is expected to be finished by the end of July just in time for the new school year.

Dillas Primo Quesadillas is hosting a fundraiser for the school tomorrow. They’ll have a food truck set up in the school parking lot in front of the football stadium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to Benton Middle School.

