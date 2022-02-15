SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Tony Chachere’s Chef Gaye Sandoz joins us live in the studio to help us cook up the perfect Mardi Gras party meal.

Tony Chachere’s Best Ever Jambalaya

2 lbs chicken thighs, cut up into 2 inch pieces and sautéed or 3-4 cups rotisserie chicken, cut up

12 oz Smoke Sausage, sliced

4 Tablespoons Butter4 Whole Onions, Chopped

4 Whole Garlic Cloves, Minced

2 Whole Celery stalks, Chopped

2 Whole Bell Pepper, Chopped

2 teaspoons smoke flavor

3 Tablespoons Tony’s Bold Creole Seasoning

3 Cups parboiled long grain Rice

6 Cups water or salt free Chicken broth

Sauté chicken and sausage browning a bit. Take out of pan. Melt butter. Add onions, garlic, celery and bell pepper. Sauté until soft. Add long grain rice, chicken, smoke flavor, Tony’s seasoning and sausage. Cover and cook for 20-30 minutes.

Get the Free Tony Chacheres cookbook by calling 1-888-8CREOLE, that’s 1-888-827-3653.