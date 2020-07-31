Beyond the Protests: CommUNITY 365

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A unity rally sparks an idea to create substantial changes to race relations in the City of Shreveport.

Demonstrations taking place across the world, country and Shreveport in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

“Obviously we’re dealing with COVID-19, but also we have dealt with the pandemic of injustice, racism.”

Pastor Charles Johnson lead a Unity March in June from Shreveport’s historic Galilee Baptist Church to Little Union Baptist Church. It included a diverse group of faith leaders and out of this peaceful protest he developed CommUNITY 365.

“God placed it upon my heart to respond with a message of unity and a message of love, which is the Christian response.”

Johnson’s goal is to bring people of all races together through in-depth discussions.

“We’ve been socially distant for years. What I mean by that is that as a young African American preacher I can tell you that they always told me, which is a true statement, the most segregated day of the week is on Sunday.”

He’s starting a 10 church tour to discuss race relations.

“Going beyond a protest. Going beyond just showing that we’re unified is the fact that we march. We protest. We speak out but we never come together.”

The goal is for faith leaders and their congregations to join the movement by conducting training for organizers. The organizers will then lead small group discussions throughout the city.

“When are we going to say that the man on one street and the man on the other street need to know each other and meet each other and talk to each other to build a relationship. I believe the time is now”

To join or support the movement, you’re encouraged to text UNITY365 to 474747.