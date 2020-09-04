Beyond the Protests: Education disparities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In June Shreveport’s LGBTQ community marched. Many felt compelled to bring awareness to black trans lives and wanted them included in the conversation about inequality and injustices.

Now organizer Marvkevea Campbell is highlighting educational disparities in the black community.

“I think one common mistake that people make specifically about minority children, black and brown children is that sometimes their behavior is a reaction of them not wanting to do. When it is a reaction of what they don’t have.”

The educator says COVID-19 is heightening the needs of students.

“Families that struggle with technology have children that struggle academically. COVID has done nothing but kind of exposed that.”

He operates Marvkevea’s Learning Center and is connecting families with resources for free.

“When families contact me and they just need help and guidance and they want to know what is the next step? Like how can my kid survice school for at least a month right now? What can you help me with? You can’t put a buck on that.”

With the majority of students learning virtually in Caddo Parish he knows many are facing serious challenges.

“I know what it feels like to be in a classroom and not have the most up to date textbooks and to not have the best technology and to not be in the most conducive environment, well managed environment and to to try to learn.”

Campbell already collected school supplies this summer for children in need, but felt the need to do more.

“I wanted to do it because I really care about these kids and I’m very, very concerned. I have a lot of concerns about this year and I want to be sure that kids that have struggled in the past won’t struggle anymore.”

Campbell is also working with Sci-Port to connect Caddo Parish families with free resources.