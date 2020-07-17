Beyond the Protests: Shreveport neighborhood organizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A coalition of Shreveport neighborhood organizations are working together to bring change to their perspective communities.

Lakeside Neighborhood Association President, Robert Glass hopes a united front will bring more effective change.

The things going on in Lakeside… it’s going on in Allendale, Queensborough, Mooretown, so we come together to try to do something that will benefit everybody at one time.”

Irma Rogers operates the Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation and she says the people on the front lines of the protests are bringing fresh ideas to their communities.

“When you finish protesting, when you sit down at the table, what is it that you’re looking for? In other words, what is your agenda? What do you want? What are your expected outcomes?”

Glass wants to keep the momentum going to the polls in November.

“Once we get the right people in office we can make the decisions to get policies changed.”

Rogers believes social justice issues are important, but her focus right now is on the public education system.

“If we don’t start with that foundation then we have a problem, because the education is the foundation, the key for so much. It permeates economics.”

She’s compiled a list of concerns for Caddo Parish Public Schools, because she says education disparities have been heightened due to COVID-19.

“It doesn’t help if you can get the proper equipment from the school board and you don’t have the internet connection or you don’t have the speed that you need.”

As we continue our Beyond the Protests series on Thursday nights we will continue reaching out to community activists and law enforcement leaders to learn their plans for bringing about change in our local communities.