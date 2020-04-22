Big economic event cancelled, but you can help by eating lots of crawfish in quarantine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The global health crisis impacts a local well-known event that brings in millions to the Shreveport-Bossier economy.

2020 has been a year of madness, but the madness won’t be found inside Festival Plaza this year as the decision was made to cancel Mudbug Madness.

“We knew it was the right thing to do. It was hard. Very difficult. A lot of tears. This would have been our 37th year,” said Terri Mathews, festival chair.

The festival brings in millions to the local economy. In past years, yielding anywhere between $2 to $15 million that goes into hotels, restaurants, local vendors and non-profits.

“Mudbug had been fortunate over the years to make enough money to regrant money,” Mathews said.

She said money gain goes back into downtown projects and events including the Christmas lights festival, the Good Times Roll, and the Farmer’s Market. Even refurbishing the Festival Tower. She said because of the cancellation they won’t be able to support those events this time.

“We encourage everyone to still buy crawfish and get it curbside,” Mathews said.

So she said you can help by having your own quarantine crawfish festival by purchasing the mudbugs from local restaurants including their number one caterer, Shaver’s Crawfish.

“It’s a community event and one that’s part of the heart and soul. But that’s why we made this decision. To keep our community safe,” Mathews said.

Here’s to letting the good times roll over into next year when they plan to still call it the 37th year of Mudbug Madness.