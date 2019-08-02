BIKER DAD: Good Samaritans lift truck off of motorcycle rider after crash

RENO, Nev. (WKRG) — Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are calling average citizens heroes after they jumped into action to help save the life of a motorcycle rider. The biker and a passenger were in a crash. The biker was trapped under a truck after rear-ending it.

The rescue was all caught on a trooper’s body camera. You can hear the effort in their voices as the group lifts the truck off the biker. After pulling the biker out from under the vehicle, the trooper yells “put it down, put it down,” then tells the motorcycle rider, “don’t move, don’t move, stay right there.” The trooper radios to dispatch, “we lifted the car and got him out.” Meantime bystanders say the woman who was riding on the back of the bike is okay.

Troopers say the biker was at fault, making an unsafe lane change and rear-ending the pickup. But they hailed the Good Samaritans who came to the rescue, saying on Facebook, “thank you to the quick actions of the citizens that stopped to assist our Trooper. Your efforts were instrumental in preventing further injury to the trapped motorcycle driver.”

