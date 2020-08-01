Bistro Byronz permanently closes its doors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another shreveport business closes its doors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bistro Byronz is permanently closed. Friday the Line Avenue restaurant was already shut down for business.

Their Facebook page included a message: “We would like to thank all of our regular customers and friends that patronized us over the last ten years. It has been a pleasure to serve the community.”

The President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Timothy Magner says the lack of catering orders and special events forced Bistro Byronz to close. He says its going to take everyone coming together to get through this time.

“That heightens the need for all of us to do what we can to try and continue to support local businesses. Shop local. Eat local. Many of our businesses have developed innovative ways to be able to provide services.”

According to Manger there are efforts by the state and federal government to help businesses, but he adds the longer the public follows social distancing and wearing masks… the longer businesses can stay open.