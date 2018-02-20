Black history fact for Feb. 20th: Garrett Morgan

For your Feb. 20th Black History fact, learn all about Garrett Morgan.

Morgan, the child of two former slaves, was born in Kentucky in 1877.

When he was 14 years old he moved to northern Ohio to look for a job.

By 1920 Morgan had made enough money to start newspaper The Cleveland Call, which became one of the most important black newspapers in the nation.

Morgan’s first great success came with the invention of the traffic light which, at the time, was a T-shaped pole with three settings.

He sold the rights to his invention to General Electric for $40,000.

Morgan’s biggest venture, however, was his invention of the gas mask which he sold to the U.S. Army and was used in during World War I.

Tune in to Fox 33 News Good Day every morning for a new Black History fact every day in February.

Photos courtesy: Libary of Congress