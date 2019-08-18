Blackouts reported across East Texas, more than 65,000 without power and 911 disabled

Multiple reports of power outages have been reported across East Texas.

SWEPCO reports over 68,000 customers without power

Wood County reports around 237 affected customers

ONCOR reports 59 outages

Cherokee County Electric reports 1,003 outages in the Jacksonville area

SWEPCO reports restoration time between nine and 10 p.m. for Henderson.

Multiple agencies are experiencing 911 outages, below are alternate numbers to call for emergencies.

Jacksonville Police Department – (903) 586-2546.

Van Zandt County Sheriff – (903) 567-4133 Option 0

Texas Eastman is flaring off product as safety precautions due to power issues, according to Rusk County EOM.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

