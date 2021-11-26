Blanchard Athletic Club hosts Christmas Kick-off on Saturday, November 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Blanchard Athletic Club will be hosting the 2nd annual Christmas Kick-off on Saturday, November 27 starting at 4 pm.

The Christmas Kick-off is presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union and Golf Cart Palace as a gift

to the community.

All proceeds are used to support improvement projects on the fields and to the BAC facility.

The cost is $5.00 per vehicle at the BAC facility gate.

The event is filled with a variety of shopping and craft booths, food trucks and plenty of fun for the entire family.