Blanchard man has been missing since 2015, a look into the investigation

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man has not been seen in years. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate his case and the file continues to grow.

Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Cole was 32-years-old when he was reported missing by family in November of 2015. He had purchased a plane ticket for Las Vegas but never made it there.

“We followed up with airports and airlines and none of them had any video footage. He never got on the plane. So we know that for a fact. So then the investigation turns to things like cell phones, family and friends and bank accounts,” said Nathan Everett, detective Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Nathan Everett has taken over the case which has grown over the years with countless interviews of people Cole associated with.

“The family and friends provided us with a lot of information and intel of who he’s hanging out with and where he’d been,” Everett said.

Wayne’s car was found to have been parked outside the Goodwill Store off West 70th for two months after he was first reported missing. But it was registered under his brother’s name and notifications were sent to an old address.

“The notifications went to an old address that belonged to his brother. So when the car was found at Goodwill, law enforcement or family was not notified until after the car was towed. So none of those notifications were made to family or law enforcement for us to be able to process any kind of forensic information out of the car,” Everett said.

Cole is from the Blanchard area and still has family wanting to know what happened to him.

“In talking with family and friends he was a very loved person. Always happy, always in a good mood. Would do anything for anybody,” Everett said.

Cole’s family did submit their DNA to the NAMUS database. In case a body is ever found it can be identified and bring his family closure.

If you know anything contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’ office.