CADDO PARISH, La. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado hit the Blanchard area Tuesday night.

A mom living in the Countryaire Mobile Home Park shows us where a tree crashed through her daughter’s bedroom.

“So this is my daughter’s room. That’s her bed. If she would have been home, she would have been in it,” Courtney Wiseman said.

Wiseman said her daughter was not home, but they were when the storm hit around 9:30-10 p.m.

“This is my living room. We were literally sitting right there for supper at the time. We have remodeled this place. We just re-did all the floors, we were painting. We just put up a new ceiling fan. It’s all gone,” Wiseman said.

Her spouse was standing outside on the porch to let their dog out right before the tree fell.

“If that had not caught the ceiling, he’d be dead. He was standing right there.”

“I was standing in the doorway and he slammed my bedroom door in front of me and was like tornado! Tree! Just freaking out, and next thing I know it was like boom! It shook the whole trailer. I just thought it was a limb then I opened the door and freaked out … because as you see,” Wiseman said.

They say their poor dog was terrified by everything. A kind neighbor is keeping him for now. They stayed in a hotel overnight still dealing with the shock. Returning Wednesday morning to gather what belongings they could.

“I haven’t been to bed yet. I maybe have had an hour to sleep,” Wiseman said.

She said her friends, family and neighbors are helping anyway they can. It’s a rented home and they’re waiting for assistance from the American Red Cross.