Blood drive held for Louisiana State Trooper battling rare type of cancer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blood drive is held for a Louisiana State Police trooper battling a rare form of cancer.

Life Share Blood Centers hosted the blood drive for Trooper Brandon Salmon at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s sub-station on Viking Drive.

Dozens of people gave of their time and of themselves to help Trooper Salmon, who’s been serving the area with Louisiana State Police since 2016.

Those NBC 6 News spoke with say giving blood is an easy way to make a difference.

“I totally support law enforcement. And anything that I can do to help, that I am able to, I am all for it,” said blood donor Sheryl Keller. “It takes maybe 15-20 minutes. You never know when your own family is gonna need it. And it’ll be there for your family if you need it.”

According to Life Share today’s drive will help Trooper Salmon or someone else fighting cancer, sickle cell disease, or facing emergency treatment.