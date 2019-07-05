Blue Bell ice cream licker suspect identified as juvenile with Lufkin ties

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – The suspect in the “Blue Bell licking” case has been identified, according to police, and Nacogdoches detectives have spoken her.

Authorities say she is a juvenile from San Antonio with ties to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family. Because she is a juvenile offender, her identity is protected.

The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Authorities had been looking for the woman who licked a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream and put it back in a Walmart display case after video of the act went viral.

Police and Blue Bell corporate officials were able to narrow it down to a store in Lufkin, Texas.

They released photos of the woman and her companion entering and leaving a Walmart store in Lufkin on June 28, the same day video of the incident was posted and went viral.

The girl could face a charge of tampering with a consumer product, which comes with a two to 20-year prison term and up to $10,000 in fines, Lufkin police said in a statement to NBC News.

Authorities have said they believed they knew who the girl in the video was, but were working to confirm it. In the meantime, they were also focusing on identifying the male suspect with her, who filmed the incident.

There’s no word yet on whether that male suspect has been identified.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.