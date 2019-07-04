Boat smashes into house at Buffalo Springs on July 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Emergency responders removed a boat from a house early Thursday afternoon, July 4, at Buffalo Springs Lake.

A photojournalist at the scene reported that a homeowner was pulling a boat on a trailer in the 500 block of Commanche Drive when the trailer came loose. The boat and trailer rolled down-hill into the home.

The photojournalist reported no injuries. Officials pulled the boat out, revealing a giant hole in the home.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.