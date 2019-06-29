Boil Advisory issued for two roads in south Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Boil Advisory has been issued by the South Claiborne Parish Water System, due to what is described as a bad leak.

The two roads under the Advisory are Coleman Road and Coleman Loop.

The leak is being addressed, but the Advisory will stay in place until the water can be tested.

To boil water

• Fill a pot with water.

• Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

• Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

• Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

