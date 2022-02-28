CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s role in the civil rights movement is preserved on black and white film.

Students got witness that legacy at the school where it all took place Monday morning.

It was September 22, 1963 at Little Union Baptist Church in Shreveport where a peaceful memorial turned into a beating by Shreveport police. Police Chief George D’Tois led his officers on horseback into the church with cattle prods, brutally assaulting Reverend Harry Blake.

The next day, students of Booker T. Washington held a march down Milam Street to protest the assault. When they were assaulted themselves. Met by officers with batons and chased back to their campus where some were beaten and arrested.

“Because of the sacrifices that so many made. I hope it inspires them to be better and do better,” said Monica Blake-Mickle, daughter of late Dr. Harry Blake.

Video of that bloody day were archived by the Shreveport Police Department.

To conclude Black History Month, the Caddo Parish school district held a viewing at Booker T. Washington to show current students what happened.

“I was very shocked because it had to come to that. The world has evolved but I feel like it was a very horrendous time for people like us,” said J’mia Armstrong, Booker T. Washington junior.

The viewing was attended by city leaders.

“That they understand they are standing in the hallways of giants,” said Tabatha Taylor, Shreveport City Council District A.

Along with the city’s current Police Chief Wayne Smith.

“As long as I’m the man in the charge, that or anything similar ain’t going to happen again,” Smith said.

Calvin Austin led the Booker T. Washington march and was arrested for it. Police claiming he was inciting a riot. Now history knows better.

“I hope it leaves them with the impression that it won’t ever happen. That they maintain a steady effort of getting their education, going off to college if they can, and come back to this city to make it a better place,” said Calvin Austin III, Booker T. Washington alum.