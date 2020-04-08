Boost your immune system to fight Covid-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Are you still taking your vitamins while you’re staying at home?

Susan Caudle, a local pharmacist and FDN Practitioner, says taking vitamins are a proactive way to boost your immune system in the hopes of warding of negative antibodies.

“One of the things is taking some supplements. Olive leaves, you can use some biocidin throat spray, vitamin C, IGG. There are different things you can do. But take care of your immunity ahead of time,” says Caudle.

Susan also suggests getting enough sleep and eating the right food.

This means putting the junk food down, which might be hard to do while social distancing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.