BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some parents and students are upset after receiving a message from a Bossier church.

We spoke to the pastor and a parent who said the church is acting like a bully.

“These were circulated for four days, and there is another one that is a Mardi Gras theme and my son thought he was being invited to the party when he saw this one,” Sonja Raber said.

Raber she upset about pamphlets that were handed out at Elm Grove Middle School last week. The flyers from Gospel Lighthouse Church in Bossier City target those in the LGBTQ community. One quote reads “what many in this perverted world call love is actually sexual lust.”

“I do have three children and two of them identify, and you know I hate to say it but I feel like this is a form of bullying,” Raber said.

The notes are being handed out to the school that’s right across the street.

“We made the pamphlets it’s actually called a gospel tract, and we pass them out to the community to whoever would take one and were not exactly sure who passed out what but the one that is in question did come from our church,” said Kenny Fox pastor.

We reached out to the Bossier School spokesperson who said the gospel tracts follow the section in the religious expression policy that is under the speech, literature distribution and clothing section of the school board policy.

“We definitely regret that he feels like that we dint mean to hurt in any way or seem hateful in any way were just merely expressing what the bible says and honestly the greatest thing that could happen is that God’s truth is known,” Fox said.