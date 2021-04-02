Bossier City, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Farmers Market begins this weekend and will be held every Saturday from April 3rd until November 20th. It will be at the Pierre Bossier Mall behind Starbucks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission and parking is free.

This weekend there will be live music and a free Easter egg hunt for kids 10 and under. The egg hunts begin at 11 a.m. and noon. There are over 100 vendors for opening day, and leashed pets are allowed.

For more on on the Market, you can visit Bossier City Farmers Market website and the Bossier City Famers Market Facebook page.