BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Spring is here, and that means the Bossier City Farmers Market is back! Chris Graham from Insta Graham Events joins us to explain the fun you can expect.

The Bossier Farmers Market takes place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to November. Parking and admission is free at the Pierre Bossier Mall.