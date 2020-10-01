Bossier City Farmers Market supports Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. NBC 6 and Project Celebration, Inc. have teamed up to raise awareness and support survivors.

We asked local businesses to show us one thing they are doing to make a difference. The Bossier City Farmers Market is helping in a big way by accepting donations at many of the vendor booths.

Chris Graham is the market manager and owner of Man Made Soap. He says he has three daughters and this cause is important to him.

“Domestic violence his is one of those things that goes unspoken, unheard about,” said Graham. “It’s not one of those things you hear a lot about in the news so whatever we can do to being awareness to it and hopefully we can use the market to do that.”

The Bossier City Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the south lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.

Click here to learn more about Project Celebration, find resources and donate.