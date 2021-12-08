Bossier City Fire Department to hold Fish Fry Thursday for cancer fundraiser

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow for a local woman battling colon cancer.

You can help support Melissa Kinney’s battle against cancer by donating $10 minimum per plate at the fire department on 620 Benton Road near Liberty Garden from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m on Thursday.

For large orders, the BCFD requests that you call ahead to (318)564-2662.

