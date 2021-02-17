Bossier City issues boil advisory due to extreme cold

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued in Bossier City. This advisory applies specifically to the Country Place Water System, the Town of Benton Water System, and the Cypress Black Bayou Water System.

City officials say that the boil advisory is in response to low water pressure. The majority of the pressure loss is due to the extreme cold weather requiring customers to run water to prevent freezing pipes combined with countess ruptures to customer’s service lines.

The boil advisory will be in effect until the city can get water pressure normalized and get a clear health sample from the supply.