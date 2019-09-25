Bossier City PD arrests two juveniles related to car burglaries in South Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday, Bossier City Police Property Crimes dectectives arrested two teenagers who burglarized seventeen cars and stole two firearms. The string of burglaries occured in several South Bossier neighborhoods including: Golden Meadows, Savannah Place, Shady Grove, and North Gate. “The guys were popping the handles of cars and trying to figure out which ones were open,” said Traci Landry.

Bossier City PD says it is important not to leave your belongings in plain sight. “If you leave something on your seat and you can see it through the window, it will become a target for criminals,” said Bossier City Police PIO Traci Landry.

Bossier City Police wants to remind citizens about the L.O.C. campaign. First, be sure to lock and secure all belongings. Secondly, observe your surrondings. Lastly, call 911 if you see suspicious activity!

One year ago, Barksdale Airman Joshua Kidd was gunned down in front of his home in Bossier City by people trying to burglarize his car. As a result of his death, Bossier City Police and Bossier Sheriff’s Department created the L.O.C campaign. Officer Landry says car burglaries are down 20% compared to this time last year.

“We appreciate the community’s help in getting those tips and videos to us to help us with our investigation,” said Landry.

The teens are charged with multiple counts of simple burglary of vehicles and theft of firearms.

