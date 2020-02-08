Bossier City: Pedestrian suffers critical injuries after being hit by train

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Bossier City police and fire personnel are at the scene of a pedestrian/train accident in south Bossier City.

Just before noon. Bossier Police responded to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a train on the tracks running on the east side of Barksdale Boulevard near Panther Drive.

The victim was taken to LSU Oschner hospital with severe injuries.

Bossier City Police are on scene investigating the incident, and the train is stopped on the tracks.

Railroad crossings are blocked on Barksdale Boulevard from Golden Meadows Drive north to Violet Avenue.

Panther Drive is open to the north and Sligo Road is open to the south.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew on the scene and will bring details when they become available.

