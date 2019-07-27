Bossier City police actively searching for Airline Drive armed robbery suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is actively searching for an armed robbery suspect after two attempts Saturday morning.

Police officers responded to Chase Bank on Airline Drive around 10:30 a.m. for an attempted armed robbery at the ATM according to a press release by the department. Money was not taken from the victim, however, they did receive an injury to their hand.

Officers responded to another call shortly after at Pay Day Loans also located on Airline Drive. The suspect did make away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police believe both armed robbery attempts are related. The suspect was described as a man wearing khaki shorts and a white t-shirt.

The Louisiana State Police and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting with this investigation.

