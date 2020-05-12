Bossier City Police awarded $126k grant for COVID-19 response

News

by: Alexis Tucker

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL)- (PRESS RELEASE) The Bossier City Police Department will receive $126,027 in grant funding from the Department of Justice that will contribute to public and officer safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program the department will purchase two Aeroclave machines, disinfecting solution for those machines, protective masks, and upgraded radios.

The Aeroclave disinfecting machines will be used to clean buildings, offices, the jail, and vehicles to help prevent an outbreak of disease.

The equipment will contribute to preventing exposure to COVID-19 and meeting Bossier City’s public safety needs.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss