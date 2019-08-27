Bossier City Police searching for missing autistic woman

MISSING: The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help in finding 29-year-old Shatonya Ranae Smith. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help in finding 29-year-old Shatonya Ranae Smith.

Police say Smith was last seen Monday morning, August 26, in front of her home speaking to an unknown black male in the 2400 block of River St.

Anyone having any information involving Shatonya Smith’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8665.

