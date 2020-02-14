Bossier City residents share their thoughts about the rash of recent shootings

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With a violent start to the new year and multiple shootings in Bossier City local leaders and neighbors are reacting.

People who’ve lived in Bossier their whole lives said it’s definitely out of the ordinary to see this much crime and some I spoke with said to them, it’s starting to feel like Shreveport.

It’s a quiet day on Scott Street Thursday morning after police swarmed the area overnight for a fatal shooting that happened at the Scott-Dickerson Homes operated by the Housing Authority of Bossier City.

A couple who lives nearby said they’re unsettled by all recent crime.

“It’s scary. It’s like that doesn’t happen here in Bossier. That’s why we love it over here,” said LaRonda Johnson, Scott Street resident.

LaRonda said she moved from Shreveport to Bossier to get away from the crime. Her husband Donald said he’s a life-long Bossier resident and always felt safe.

“I have confidence in the Bossier Police Department. That’s why I feel safe in Bossier. I have a brother who lives in Shreveport and he wishes he lives in Bossier,” Donald Johnson said.

The local Vice President of the NAACP Lloyd Thompson spoke out about the crime.

“I wish that we could do something about black on black crime. At the end of the day we need to do something about all crime,” Thompson said.

He spoke about how young people are involved, mentioning the arrest of the Bossier High School basketball player Otis Smith for second-degree murder.

“It just touched my heart to be a father and see an 18-year-old who’s a great athlete playing basketball at the top of his game. Now he’s got to go sit in Bossier Max for being accused of killing someone,” Thompson said.

The Johnsons’ say they worry about gun violence with younger generations.

“Where did we go wrong? They don’t know how precious life is. Once you’re dead you’re dead,” LaRonda and Donald Johnson said.

Out of the four homicides in Bossier, only one remains unsolved. Police say if anyone has information on who killed Sheniquel Oneal they should call Crime-Stoppers.