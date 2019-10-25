Bossier City Rotary Club donates money to two local nonprofits

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Rotary Club donates $32,000 to the Gingerbread House and the Volunteers of America. Both nonprofits received $16,000 each. Earlier this year, the Bossier City Rotary Club raised $31,570 with its annual duck race. In addition, the rotary club matched the remaining money.

“When I know there are young people that are in need, I want to use my efforts to help raise money to help out,” said Christopher Steinsholt, Rotary Club President. “With today’s money, we are build a new teen club center in Bossier. The center will serve middle and high school kids,” said Chris Gabriel, Volunteer of America Executive Vice President.

The rotary club is looking to sell tickets for next year’s duck race in January.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.