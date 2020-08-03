Bossier City tax renewal is helping continue public safety

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City has an election coming up on August 15, with one item on the ballot. A tax renewal to help the police and fire departments.

Bossier City citizens have been paying the 6.19 millage since 2017.

It’s dedicated to the Bossier City Fire and Police Departments and will be used for their salaries. The money cannot be reallocated or used for other projects.

The millage brings $3.9 million a year to those departments. For every $100,000 of a property’s value, the 6.19 mills equals $61.90 citizens are paying.

The original millage passed back in 2010 was for 6.00 mills. That milleage was adjusted by the tax assessor for changes in the property values.

“And we need those amount of monies to keep the size of force in the police and fire deparments that we have and provide the level of service that we have in my opinion which is second to none in the state,” said Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

“Anything we’re seeing in this day and age especially with the pandemic and the transport and making the calls that they’re out on the front lines actually transporting COVID patients, possible COVID patients, so much has changed with all this and now more than ever is needed for your first responders,” said Brad Zagone, Bossier City Fire Chief.

If approved, the millage would be renewed for 10 years which would start next year and end in 2030.

